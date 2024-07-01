In shock move, Mason Amos leaves Ateneo after just one season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. Mason Amos in action for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 86.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Mason Amos announces his departure from Ateneo after reports of his transfer to La Salle broke

MANILA, Philippines – In a stunning turn of events in UAAP basketball, Mason Amos left the Ateneo Blue Eagles as he is reportedly set to join rivals La Salle Green Archers.

Amos – who is with Gilas Pilipinas in Riga, Latvia, for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament – announced his departure from Ateneo on Monday, July 1, after news of his transfer to La Salle broke.

“I will forever be proud to have represented the school and thankful. I love you Ateneo. It may be a goodbye, but you will always have a place in my heart,” Amos wrote on Instagram.

The move came as a surprise, as the Filipino-Australian standout spent just one season with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

He helped Ateneo reach the Final Four in Season 86, averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, before they were booted out by eventual champion Green Archers in the semifinals.

A 6-foot-7 big man who boasts a sweet stroke from beyond the arc, Amos is the latest player to depart the Blue Eagles’ nest after the likes of Kai Ballungay, Jared Brown, and Geo Chiu also bid the school goodbye.

“To my teammates – with a heavy heart, I would like to express that you guys have been a huge part of my life. I am thankful for everything that we were able to share,” said Amos.

“I have no regrets having fought by your side. I am thankful that you guys taught me lessons and that we were able to create memories I will cherish forever. I love you guys and that’ll never change.”

At La Salle, Amos bolsters an already stacked team that is also set to welcome former San Beda Red Lions guard Jacob Cortez and former NU Bulldogs guard Kean Baclaan.

He is eligible to play for the Green Archers in Season 88 in 2025.

“To the Ateneo community, I am grateful for the opportunities you have given me. I am grateful for the memories I have been able to create and cherish. I am grateful to all the great people I have met during my time,” he said.

“I am grateful for all the challenges you have presented me. I am grateful that I was able to be apart of something bigger than myself. I am forever thankful for the love you have given me constantly day in and day out.”

In the meantime, Amos is focused on helping the Philippines qualify for the Paris Games as they battle Latvia and Georgie the group stage of the OQT, which will run from July 2 to 7. – Rappler.com