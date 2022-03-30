Rappler Talk Sports: Kiefer Ravena on Jordan x Ateneo partnership

Now playing professionally in the Japan B. League, Kiefer Ravena reminisces on his stellar varsity journey with Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – Months after Kiefer Ravena became the first Filipino Jordan Brand ambassador, Ateneo basketball became the first university team outside of the US to be sponsored by the brand.

Ravena, a two-time UAAP MVP and men’s basketball champion, reminisces on his stellar varsity journey that kicked off with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, and his rise to becoming a basketball phenom in the country. It came full circle for Ravena as the Jordan Brand is sponsoring the blue and white’s men’s, women’s, and junior basketball teams.

Now playing professionally in the Japan B. League, Ravena shares how he continues to emulate the values of Michael Jordan and how he has seen Ateneo basketball grow into a formidable program.

Catch the interview on Wednesday, March 30 at 5 pm. – Rappler.com