NU transferee Janjan Felicilda content to stick to role as new UP playmaker

Rising UP playmaker Janjan Felicilda shows off a glimpse of his potential as the Fighting Maroons rout the UE Red Warriors to stay unbeaten in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight time in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, the University of the Philippines leaned on reigning MVP Malick Diouf and returning star guard CJ Cansino as the Fighting Maroons cruised to a 2-0 record off consecutive blowout wins.

Just a step behind the spotlight, meanwhile, some of the lesser-known UP recruits have quietly been rounding out the Maroons’ loaded rotation, and on Wednesday, October 4, it was Janjan Felicilda’s turn to be recognized for his efforts against the UE Red Warriors.

Playing just his second game with UP after a mandatory one-year sit-out, the former National University recruit made the most of a spot start with 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals to offset a scoreless finish.

That kind of stat line, however, is exactly the introduction Felicilda wants to put out for UP fans still unfamiliar with his game.

“We all have our roles in the team, so I just fulfilled that as a point guard. I stuck to facilitating,” he said in Filipino. “I was content on sharing the ball to my teammates.”

During his redshirt year, Felicilda was patiently absorbing knowledge behind the scenes from UP’s veteran playmakers, finals hero JD Cagulangan and combo guard Terrence Fortea.

And now that he finally has a chance to prove his worth on the court, he is raring to show his readiness to step up when his number is called.

“I know my role and [JD’s] are important. We have a lot of scorers like Harold [Alarcon] and CJ, so we really need to move the ball. We need to put them all in the right positions,” Felicilda continued.

“Coach Gold [Monteverde] keeps on telling us to play according to our instincts and just play our games. The plays are there but they are just guides, since coach Gold trusts us to make the decisions.”

After a great outing against UE, Felicilda will have another golden opportunity to keep the momentum going as he faces none other than his old team, the NU Bulldogs, on Saturday, October 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m just excited and happy because we’ll see one another again. I know that the matchup won’t be easy because of course, they’re strong,” he continued.

“We really need to keep working in practice and be ready for the challenges ahead on Saturday.” – Rappler.com