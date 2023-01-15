Upsets, thrillers mark UAAP juniors basketball return

Defending champion NU hacks out a come-from-behind victory, while former cellar-dweller UPIS opens its campaign with a win as UAAP juniors basketball action returns after three years

MANILA, Philippines – Nazareth School of National University (NU) kicked off its title defense with a 79-76 come-from-behind triumph over Adamson at the start of the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament on Sunday, January 15, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) opened the quadruple-header as the former cellar-dweller survived University of the East (UE) in overtime, 101-94.

Junior basketball action returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU) also posting separate wins.

UST bucked a slow start to down De La Salle Zobel, 56-46, while FEU dealt Ateneo a harsh 85-50 whipping.

Reinhard Jumamoy collected 19 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 assists to lead the NU Bullpups, who ruled the league’s last junior hoops competition during the Season 82 finals in March 2020.

Jumamoy teamed up with Francis Herrera, RJ Colonia, Aga Clarito, Pervi Timbang, and Macmac Alfanta to turn a 59-70 deficit to just a two-point affair with 3:08 left, 70-72.

Adamson’s Justine Garcia made a deuce on the other end, but Colonia drained a two-pointer and Jumamoy knocked in a booming triple for the NU lead at the 2:16 mark, 75-74.

Garcia again put the Baby Falcons on top, 76-75, before Jumamoy and Colonia finished the match with 4 straight points off a layup, and two splits from the line for the win.

Colonia finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Clarito posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bullpups.

Garcia paced the Baby Falcons with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Carlo Bonzalida delivered 14 points and 9 boards.

UP, meanwhile, leaned on Kobe Demisana as the 6-foot-8 big man lived up to the hype in his first UAAP game with all-around numbers of 17 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals.

Basty Jacob (19 points), Daryl Valdeavilla (18 points), Jonas Napalang (17 points), and Rocco Melicor (16 points) also came through for the Juniors Maroons, who only had one win to show in their last run in Season 82.

“We’re happy with the win because we’ve been waiting for this since 2020, especially for players like Kobe who’s a rookie. It’s his first time to experience this,” Junior Maroons head coach Paolo Mendoza said in Filipino.

FEU, the runner-up in Season 82, raced to an early lead against Ateneo behind John Rey Pasaol’s 14 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

Liam Salangsang added 14 points, Kirby Mongcopa scored 13 on top of 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Dwyne Miranda also got 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Baby Tams.

UST aso proved steadier down the stretch against La Salle Zobel with James Jumao-as leading the way with 17 points and 4 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the league appointed former UP player and Ateneo assistant coach Xavier Nunag as commissioner.

Nunag replaced Richard Bachmann, who resigned after being named as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission last December 28.

The Scores

First Game

UPIS 101 – Jacob 19, Valdevilla 18, Demisana 17, Napalang 17, Melicor 16, Raymundo 9, Villaverde 3, Cordero 2, Mendoza 0.

UE 94 – Malonzo 15, De Leon 13, Gragasin 13, Caldit 9, Morales 9, Pangilinan 8, V. Reyes 8, Gatchalian 5, Duque 4, Bagro 3, F. Reyes 3, Isip 2, Flores 2, Roldan 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 40-47, 69-70, 86-86, 101-94.

Second Game

UST 56 – Jumao-as 17, Pangilinan 10, Esteban 10, Llemit 7, Bucsit 6, Pantaleon 6, Ayon 0, Velasquez 0, Miaco 0, Buenaflor 0, Tesocan 0, Manding 0, Naron 0.

DLSZ 46 – Melencio 13, San Agustin 9, Alas 9, Dimaano 7, Melecio 4, Espina 2, Pabellano 2, Sta. Maria 0, Chang 0, Cruz 0.

Quarters: 8-15, 17-26, 38-38, 56-46.

Third Game

FEU 85 – Pasaol 14, Salangsang 14, Mongcopa 13, Miranda 12, Cabonilas 8, Pascual 5, Pre 5, Daa 5, Cabigting 3, Bautista 2, Maierhofer 2, Felipe 2, Burgos 0, Herbito 0, Baricaua 0, Castillejos 0.

Ateneo 50 – Nieto 8, Salandanan 7, Delos Santos 6, Arada 5, De Guzman 4, Porter 4, Prado 3, Ebdane 2, Adevoso 2, Asistio 2, Santiago 2, Aguirre 2, Tupas 2, Fidel 1, Domangcas 0.

Quarterscores: 26-11, 44-28, 65-37, 85-50.

Fourth Game

NSNU 79 – Jumamoy 19, Colonia 14, Clarito 12, Alfanta 11, Herrera 10, Timbang 5, Tagotongan 3, Yusi 3, Perciano 2, Solomon 0, Usop 0.

Adamson 76 – Garcia 17, Bonzalida 14, Sajili 10, Reyes 9, Medina 9, Rosillo 7, Edding 3, Carillo 3, Mepaña 2, Culdura 2, Abayon 0, De Jesus 0, Perez 0.

Quarterscores: 12-17, 38-45, 49-61, 79-76.

– Rappler.com