NU stays unbeaten as Ateneo’s Lebron Nieto sits out

NU stretches its perfect run to three as Ateneo, missing the injured Lebron Nieto, falls for the second time in UAAP juniors basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Nazareth School of National University (NU) extended its perfect run to three games with a 79-63 romp of Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, January 22.

Reinhard Jumamoy had 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while RJ Colonia’s all-around outing of 14 points, 11 boards, 8 steals, and 7 assists also keyed the Bullpups’ victory.

It was NU’s 30th consecutive win since 2018, as coach Kevin de Castro was satisfied with the way his troops performed.

“We’ve somehow seen improvement. The positivity in our bench was there,” said De Castro in Filipino as the Bullpups’ reserves outscored their Blue Eagles’ counterpart, 31-12.

Ateneo missed the services of Lebron Nieto, who was sidelined with a right ankle injury.

Kristian Porter came through with 33 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals to lead the Blue Eagles, who dropped to 1-2.

Earlier, Mark Llemit produced a double-double outing of 20 points and 15 rebounds, 9 on the offensive end, as University of Santo Tomas overpowered UP Integrated School, 90-64.

The Tiger Cubs rose to 2-1 while dealing the Junior Fighting Maroons their second straight defeat.

Kobe Demisana tallied 21 points, 12 boards, 5 steals, and 4 blocks for the Junior Fighting Maroons.

Three-way tie

Adamson pulled off an upset over Far Eastern University-Diliman, 73-71, for its second straight triumph.

It was the Baby Tamaraws’ first loss after beating their foes by an average winning margin of 35.5 points.

Peter Rosillo scattered 12 of his 17 points in the payoff period, including the go-ahead layup in the final 24.8 seconds that turned out to be the Baby Falcons’ winning moment.

FEU tried to turn things around, but John Ray Pasaol missed a jumper on the next possession and could not capitalize on their opponents’ free throw woes late in the game.

“I told them, to be able to beat that team… that good of a team with a good coaching staff, with a good system – defensively we have to compete,” said Baby Falcons coach Mike Fermin.

Pasaol had 22 points, 8 boards, 7 assists, and 2 steals while VJ Pre added 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Baby Tamaraws

With the win, Adamson forged a three-way tie at second with UST and FEU at 2-1, behind solo leader NU.

In the final game of the quadruple-header, De La Salle-Zobel crashed the win column with a 72-58 dismantling of University of the East.

Ryhie Melecio posted a huge double-double of 26 points and 23 rebounds for the Junior Archers as the Boris Aldeguer-mentored La Salle squad joined Ateneo and UPIS at 1-2.

The Junior Warriors, paced by Yuri Doque’s 13 points, fell to 0-3.

The Scores

First Game

UST 90 – Llemit 20, Jumao-as 17, Pangilinan 13, Bucsit 8, Manding 7, Buenaflor 6, Pantaleon 4, Miaco 4, Zanoria 3, Tesocan 2, Ayon 2, Naron 2, Suico 2, Esteban 0, Chan 0.

UPIS 64 – Demisana 21, Valdeavilla 18, Napalang 8, Jacob 7, Melicor 6, Raymundo 4, Villaverde 0.

Quarters: 21-12, 48-22, 66-36, 90-64.

Second Game

NU 79 – Jumamoy 16, Colonia 14, Timbang 14, Alfanta 8, Yusi 7, Clarito 6, Solomon 4, Perciano 4, Herrera 3, Demetria 2, Napa 1, Usop 0, Mendoza 0, Palanca 0, Barraca 0.

Ateneo 63 – Porter 33, Salandanan 10, Ebdane 5, Urbina 5, Adevoso 3, Domangcas 3, De Guzman 2, Delos Santos 2, Prado 0, Arado 0, Santiago 0, Tupas 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 42-29, 61-44, 79-63

Third Game

Adamson 73 – Rosillo 17, Reyes 11, Abayon 9, Medina 8, Carillo 7, Bonzalida 7, Edding 6, Garcia 6, Mepaña 2, Culdora 0.

FEU 71 – Pasaol 22, Pre 14, Mongcopa 9, Cabonilas 9, Felipe 6, Miranda 5, Daa 5, Pascual 1, Salangsang 0, Cabigting 0, Bautista 0, Herbito 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 38-36, 53-56, 73-71.

Fourth Game

DLSZ 72 – Melencio 26, Melecio 12, Alas 11, San Agustin 10, Dimaano 10, Espina 3, Chang 0, Sta. Maria 0, Dionisio 0, John 0, Pabellano 0, Arejola 0, Cruz 0, Favis 0.

UE 58 – Duque 13, Gragasin 7, Roldan 7, Isip 6, De Leon 5, Caldit 5, F. Reyes 5, Bagro 4, Pangilinan 2, Morales 2, Arcega 2, V. Reyes 0, Malonzo 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 12-23, 36-30, 56-47, 72-58.

