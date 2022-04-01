Baltazar sets aside Gilas friendship ahead of Ateneo-La Salle rivalry match

FRIENDS TURNED FOES. Justine Baltazar momentarily sets aside friendships as La Salle takes on Ateneo for the first time in two years.

La Salle star center Justine Baltazar, back leading the Green Archers, sets aside his connections to Gilas teammates from Ateneo and former head coach Tab Baldwin ahead of the UAAP rivalry match

MANILA, Philippines – It has been more than two years since UAAP basketball fans saw a heated rivalry match between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and La Salle Green Archers, but the wait will finally be over on Saturday, April 2, as both teams meet up in the 7 pm main event.

One of the few remaining holdovers from both teams who played a huge role in the last few heated rivalry battles is La Salle star center Justine Baltazar, now a household name after flourishing with Gilas Pilipinas under Tab Baldwin.

But now that UAAP action is back, the 6-foot-7 big man is setting all national team connections aside as he shifts his focus to the task at hand for the Archers.

“We will just do our best. This is now school-to-school action, and I’m no longer with my Gilas teammates,” he said in Filipino. “This is the UAAP, it’s a different situation now.”

“He’s our scout,” chimed in head coach Derick Pumaren in jest.

“Everything they taught me, that’s what I’ll show them,” Baltazar continued. “Whatever I learned, I’ll apply to the game.”

After two quiet outings to start the season, Baltazar finally flexed the MVP-caliber form expected from him against the FEU Tamaraws last Thursday, March 31, where he dropped 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 2-of-4 from three, on top of 11 rebounds in a 75-65 win.

With his team now tied with Ateneo at 3-0 in the standings, Pumaren is hoping Baltazar and the rest of the Archers use their hard-earned momentum to possibly upstage Baldwin’s Eagles, who are now riding a 29-game winning streak dating back to 2018.

“Hopefully, we use this as a springboard when we play Ateneo,” he said. “We know for a fact that Ateneo is the team to beat here and the barometer.

“We are happy that we came out winners, but hopefully that doesn’t stop us there, and we just have to concentrate more on Ateneo. We know there are bigger games ahead and we start with Ateneo on Saturday.”

The Eagles are coming off their most lopsided win of the season last Thursday after they buried the Adamson Soaring Falcons by 31, 78-47.

Every single man in Baldwin’s rotation scored that game, and the Archers can pretty much expect the same balanced attack coming at them come Saturday’s main event.

“We just have to get back to the drawing board on what to do against Ateneo,” Pumaren continued. “We know that they are very well coached, they are giving teams problems, and hopefully we will be able to solve that when we meet Ateneo.” – Rappler.com