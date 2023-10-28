Kevin Quiambao cites La Salle system in triple-double performance

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DO IT ALL. Kevin Quiambao in action for the La Salle Green Archers in UAAP Season 86.

Kevin Quiambao credits an impressive offensive system put up by the La Salle coaching staff as he records the UAAP men's basketball first triple-double in five years

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Quiambao, who tallied the first UAAP men’s basketball tournament triple-double in exactly five years, credited La Salle’s system as a crucial factor in delivering the goods on Saturday, October 28.

Quiambao carded 17 points, hauled down 11 rebounds, and dished out a league-record 14 assists, along with 4 steals in an 88-78 win against the NU Bulldogs, which helped the Green Archers improve to 6-3 in UAAP Season 86.

“I’m happy, but first of all, these are all a byproduct of the system of coach and the coaching staff… I doubled my effort because we lost against them in the first round and I wanted to prove that it shouldn’t happen again,” said Quiambao after the gme.

“I’m elated because of my achievement, but it does not end here and we will focus on the next game,” he added.

Quiambao notched the feat last accomplished by UP Fighting Maroons guard CJ Cansino in 2018 back when he still played for the UST Growling Tigers.

The DLSU sophomore is on pace to be the first local MVP since Kiefer Ravena in 2015, averaging 16.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Quiambao has also earned the admiration of opposing coaches such as Tab Baldwin, who called him a big-time player who rises in big games.

La Salle’s coaching staff was not surprised with Quiambao’s stat-stuffing display – crediting their ward’s excellent work ethic off the court.

“I’m sure that coach Topex mentioned to [the press] during our games that Kevin works out even in the pregame and postgame,” said assistant coach Gian Nazario.

“We cannot quantify his talent since what is seen in practice is also applied inside the court and we aren’t surprised about it.” – Rappler.com