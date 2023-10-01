La Salle bond, new culture around coach Robinson pushes Nelle to stay for last year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Star guard Evan Nelle gives new head coach Topex Robinson's system and culture a try, locking in for his final collegiate year with the contending La Salle Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines – Collegiate veteran guard Evan Nelle quickly flexed his refined skill set in La Salle’s UAAP Season 86 debut as the loaded Green Archers dominated the FEU Tamaraws, 87-76, on Sunday, October 1.

In just 29 minutes on the court, the graduating playmaker showed why he is the beating heart of the Archers’ potent offense, flirting with a triple-double off 15 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds to help deny the Tamaraws’ fourth-quarter comeback alongside running mate Kevin Quiambao.

Prior to the new season, La Salle almost missed this farewell campaign from Nelle, who was more than capable to make a jump to the pro leagues. The arrival of new head coach Topex Robinson, however, happened just in the nick of time to induce second thoughts.

Now fully on board the Archers’ revamped program, Nelle is nothing but pleased that his last dance is off on the right foot.

“Yeah, totally [I like the system]. The environment… It’s a carefree environment, we love each other, we have each other’s backs and I don’t think anybody from the outside can destroy this. So, this is why I came back,” he said after the game.

Robinson, meanwhile, is just grateful that he found another home in the collegiate ranks after last leading a successful rebuild with the NCAA’s Lyceum Pirates.

“It’s exciting. It’s so nice to see these guys, to see the fans cheer for us,” said the UAAP debutant. “I mean, we’re just so grateful to have a group of supporters that really will love you and will hate you at the same time, and that’s part of it.”

“I mean, pressure is always going to be a privilege and I’m just grateful to have that kind of experience that the rest of the coaches that came before me had also experienced.”

With La Salle arguably having its best odds in years to break a seven-year title drought, Nelle is locking in one last time and hopes that his gamble pays off under Robinson’s watchful eye.

“I think [the bond] started on day one when coach came around January. He got the feel for everybody, we got to know our roles, we trusted everybody, and we bonded close,” he continued. “We really had a lot of bonding, trips abroad, and preseason games that molded our team to what we are now.

“But as I say, this is just game one, it’s a long season. We’re happy where we are, but we’re not contented.” – Rappler.com