‘One for the books’: La Salle celebrates Phillips, Baltazar twin 20-plus rebound eruptions

EYES ON THE PRIZE. Mike Phillips gets his due props in La Salle's overtime squeaker against UE.

Veteran coach Derick Pumaren sings praises for Michael Phillips and Justine Baltazar, the duo who outrebounded the entire UE squad in La Salle's overtime escape

MANILA, Philippines – In one of the most unexpected thrillers of UAAP Season 84, winless UE pushed contending La Salle to the limit last Thursday, April 21, as the blindsided Archers needed overtime just to escape the gutsy Red Warriors, 85-82.

Facing a real challenge from Harvey Pagsanjan, Clint Escamis, and collegiate champion coach Jamike Jarin, veteran tactician Derick Pumaren sang nothing but praises for his boys after they pulled out all the stops on Thursday night.

Of course, special mentions were in order for his dynamic frontcourt duo of young Fil-Am Michael Phillips and pro-ready veteran Justine Baltazar, who went absolutely ballistic on the boards with 26 and 22 rebounds, respectively.

Combining for a whopping 48 of the team’s 68 boards, Phillips and Baltazar alone outrebounded the entire Red Warriors squad, who only had 41 overall.

“You know, in more than 30 years of coaching, this is the first time I had two players getting more than 20 rebounds, and that’s one for the books, I must say,” the multi-titled Pumaren said after the game. “These two kept us in the game, they kept getting the rebounds that we needed.”

Phillips and Baltazar, meanwhile, played down the praises, and said they just did what they needed to do given the circumstances of the wildly entertaining game against UE.

“Even though we had a bad start, I thought we had the right spirit toward the end,” Phillips said in Filipino. “UE really put up a good fight. My regards to them, they really stuck it to us the whole time, but yeah, I really just wanted to help my teammates out, and make their lives easier.”

“My shooting was terrible in the first half,” Baltazar lamented in Filipino. “But I didn’t give up. I defended first, and the points followed. Michael helped us out a lot too on the boards, and in defense. We played with pride, and didn’t let up until the end.”

Phillips’ 26 rebounds were the most by a player in the UAAP since Ateneo star Ange Kouame grabbed 27 in 2018. They were also the most boards by a local since none other than Baltazar had a 25-point, 25-rebound game in 2019.

“Our field goal percentage was down, but because of the offensive rebounds, we were getting putbacks and easy baskets. That’s why we stayed close,” Pumaren continued. “That I would say broke the game’s momentum for UE because the two were getting offensive rebounds.

“I’m happy that I have these two guys, and as I’ve said, it’s one for the books, those 26 and 22 rebounds, that’s something. I don’t think that has ever been done here,” continued “Manong Derick” in between laughs.

Phillips, Baltazar, and of course, the rest of the Green Archers will need to pull off more hustle plays come Saturday, April 23, 4:30 pm, as they face a revenge-seeking UP side coming off an eight-game win streak-snapping loss to a resurgent Adamson squad.

If La Salle wins its Saturday match, it will tie UP for second place with identical 8-3 records, setting up a tight race for the second seed behind the undefeated Ateneo dynasty. – Rappler.com