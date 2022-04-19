UAAP suspends La Salle’s Joaqui Manuel for hit on Ateneo’s Ange Kouame

VERDICT PASSED. The UAAP suspends La Salle forward Joaqui Manuel one game for an unsportsmanlike hit on Ateneo star Ange Kouame

The UAAP suspends third-year La Salle forward Joaqui Manuel for one game after a flagrant foul on Ateneo's Ange Kouame during a heated rivalry bout last week

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle forward Joaqui Manuel was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday, April 19, following a flagrant foul against Ateneo anchor Ange Kouame exactly a week prior, per UAAP sources.

As of posting, Manuel is noticeably absent from the bench in the Archers’ first post-Holy Week assignment against the UST Growling Tigers.

The third-year forward was tagged with an unsportsmanlike foul at the 7:18 mark of the third quarter in the heated Ateneo-La Salle rivalry matchup after hip-checking Kouame’s knees and feigning innocence immediately after the call.

Kouame, who was already reportedly “not feeling well” during the game, finished with a modest line of 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block in just under 19 minutes.

Manuel, meanwhile, flashed his defensive chops before the flagrant call, and tallied 1 point, 4 steals, 3 assists, and 1 rebound in under 12 minutes.

The 22-year-old brother of former UP standout Jett Manuel averaged 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in six games prior to the suspension.

He can return on Thursday, April 21, as La Salle looks to keep going against the winless UE Red Warriors in a 7 pm nightcap. – Rappler.com