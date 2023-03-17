LSGH twin towers Pablo, Gagate join UP Maroons

TOWERING TALENTS. La Salle Green Hills stars Luis Pablo (left) and Seven Gagate dominate in the NCAA juniors tournament.

Newly crowned NCAA juniors MVP Luis Pablo, fellow Mythical Team member Seven Gagate, and their La Salle Green Hills teammate Josh Coronel take their talents to the UAAP as they commit to the UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons scored another recruitment coup.

Twin towers Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate, along with fellow La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) stalwart Josh Coronel, committed to play for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament, team officials confirmed to Rappler on Friday, March 17.

Pablo, the newly crowned NCAA juniors Most Valuable Player, helped power the Greenies to the finals.

Only 18, the 6-foot-8 Pablo averaged 17.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks in his final high school season.

Gagate, also towering at 6-foot-8, joined Pablo in the Mythical Team with averages of 15.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. He also won the Most Improved Player award.

The intimidating duo towed LSGH to the finals after dethroning San Beda in the Final Four, but the Greenies eventually yielded to Letran in the title series.

Both Pablo and Gagate are eligible to play five seasons starting Season 86 this year.

Coronel, who like Pablo and Gagate was part of last year’s Gilas Youth roster, will sit out this year to recover from a knee injury which cost him his senior season with the Greenies.

He underwent surgery in January and is expected to join drills in April 2024, then make a full recovery three months later in time for Season 87.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde (left) now has at his disposal LSGH standouts Josh Coronel, Luis Pablo, and Seven Gagate.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde said even as rookies, UP’s newest players “have the potential to contribute to the team’s efforts to remain competitive next season.”

“It all boils down to hard work,” he said. “If all of our rookies take their cue from the veterans and work hard, our team will do well.”

Bo Perasol, UP’s director for operations, said the Maroons are excited to work with the trio.

“Their accomplishments on the court are well documented, but what has really impressed us is their character and maturity,” said Perasol.

“We feel extremely blessed to have Luis, Josh, and Seven on our team.”

All three players are part of a retooling process for the Maroons, who lost star Carl Tamayo to the Japan B. League, and Zavier Lucero, and Henry Galinato to graduation after last season.

Ateneo and De La Salle also expressed interest in recruiting the trio but they ultimately decided on joining UP due to the efforts displayed by team management and Monteverde during the recruitment process.

Moreover, Gagate has a strong relationship with Monteverde owing to their time together back in the day at Chiang Kai Shek College.

Early this year, UP also successfully secured the commitment of former Ateneo high school star Francis “LeBron” Lopez.

UP team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero said the Maroons “want to sustain the progress” they have made, and “establish a culture of excellence focused not just on the success of the team, but the development and growth of our players.”

The Fighting Maroons are also actively recruiting Filipino-American prospect Sean Alter, who is currently in the Philippines with Fil-Am Nation’s NBTC select team. – Rappler.com