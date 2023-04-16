Towering La Salle project Shevana Laput honored to earn coaches’ trust with 1st start

La Salle rookie hitter Shevana Laput, standing at 6-foot-1, lords over UP's defenses in her first UAAP seniors' division start, resulting in an eventual straight-set blowout

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering their first loss in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, the La Salle Lady Spikers shook things up with a lineup change after the Holy Week break, promoting towering opposite hitter Shevana Laput to the starting six against the UP Fighting Maroons.

The move immediately paid dividends, as the 6-foot-1 project meshed well with the usual core in La Salle’s eventual 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 blowout win on Sunday, April 16.

With her first start in the seniors’ division and a 9-point effort in the books, Laput is nothing but grateful for her coaches who repaid her hard work with a bigger opportunity at a critical juncture of the season.

“It feels great. It just shows that I developed and improved as a player, and the coaches trust my abilities to have me play in the first six. It’s great and it’s an honor,” said the Fil-Aussie, the younger sister of former La Salle role player and current PBA player James Laput.

“It’s a great feeling that my family is supporting. My mom and my little sister actually surprised me this week. It’s their first time watching a live game. I’m definitely nervous having them there supporting me, it feels like I need to perform. It’s a great feeling to know that your family is there supporting you.”

For the coaches’ part, La Salle deputy Noel Orcullo is relieved that the lineup shift paid off, but at the same time is not surprised of the move’s overall results.

“Actually, we expected this performance since after the Holy Week, we were already focusing on her,” he said in Filipino. “We expected her to deliver.”

“She needs to build her confidence now while the second round is about to end, so by the semifinals or finals if ever we reach it, her confidence is already there and ready to be utilized.”

To no one’s surprise at this point, the multi-titled La Salle women’s volleyball program is full from top to bottom with only the top young talent from the Philippines, and Laput is one of the few who made the cut in legendary head coach Ramil de Jesus’ stringent screening process.

Safe to say, this is only a small sample of how high Laput can reach, literally and figuratively. – Rappler.com