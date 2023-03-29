La Salle rallies around injured Leila Cruz as long road to ACL recovery starts

SIDELINED. La Salle spiker Leila Cruz sits with a knee brace after an ACL injury at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

La Salle suffers a huge blow in what has been a perfect UAAP Season 85 run so far as starting spiker Leila Cruz possibly faces a long layoff due to a right ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers are still undefeated through nine games at the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after fending off the feisty FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, March 29.

Unknown to fans watching the thrilling sweep, however, the standout Lady Spikers were playing with heavy hearts as their starting opposite spiker Leila Cruz received the unfortunate news a day prior that she suffered a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury following a bad fall in their last game against NU.

Although the team refused to reveal the extent of her injury, the third-year spiker arrived at the Mall of Asia Arena with a knee brace. And with the season already in its late stages with about a month left, it’s safe to assume Cruz’s campaign is over.

UAAP | LOOK:



La Salle starting opposite spiker Leila Cruz gingerly walks away with head coach Ramil de Jesus after suffering likely a season-ending right ACL injury.#UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/0TwDmCZ45C — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 29, 2023

“Sad to say, she got an ACL [injury], so we’ll just accept that for what it is,” said a somber La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo in Filipino after the win against FEU. “Although the kid is staying positive with herself that whatever her MRI’s outcome is, she’ll accept it.”

“We lost a vital part of the team. We have to move on,” Orcullo continued.

Super rookie Angel Canino, however, is keen on using Cruz’s injury as a rallying point for the rest of the Lady Spikers to not let up against anyone with a Final Four berth just fingertips away from their grasp.

“Of course, it’s really heavy for us because she’s our teammate. All of us take care of one another,” she said in Filipino. “It’s really heavy, but we don’t need to show that. We need to fight for her.”

Canino indeed fought hard against the Lady Tamaraws, as she finished with one of her best lines yet in her young career with 16 points, 15 excellent receptions, and 14 excellent digs. Soreño, meanwhile, put the finishing touches in the tight third set to end up with 8 points in a starting nod.

“We won’t stop because we feel heavy about the situation and we won’t let our emotions with that get the best of us,” Canino continued.

“We’ll show that even though we’re down one player, we can still do it, and it’s all for ate Leila.” – Rappler.com