La Salle takes pain of Final Four collapse as hard lesson for Season 85 comeback

REDEMPTION RUN. Michael Phillips and the rest of La Salle's new recruits lead the Archers' revenge tour for Season 85

Michael Phillips, Evan Nelle, Schonny Winston, and Mark Nonoy are expected to lead La Salle's revenge tour after falling short in heartbreaking fashion to end UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers were about five minutes away from making their first trip to the UAAP finals , and somehow, they blew their 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the UP Fighting Maroons, who completed a massive 22-4 run for the stunning 78-74 win.

This monumental collapse marked the unceremonious end of the collegiate careers of highly-touted big man Justine Baltazar and veteran guard Kurt Lojera, as star transferee Evan Nelle quickly shouldered the blame for the season-ending loss.

Despite bowing out on a really bad note, returning head coach Derick Pumaren nonetheless found enough positives to take for the next season, which is already set to start around October this year.

“I think this season, we got the experience of some of the guys playing together. We’ve not really played to our full potential because there are still some jitters. The chemistry is there, but not yet at the fluid level we want,” he said after the gut-wrenching defeat.

“We’re looking forward to Season 85, and hopefully, as I said, we can prepare earlier, and it’s a big experience for the guys. More than half of this team are new guys, so we’re looking to be a better team by Season 85.”

Fortunately for La Salle, some of the “new guys” looked like seasoned veterans, and are most likely raring for a comeback with a bigger role in the next tournament.

Schonny Winston finished as the team’s top scorer with a 13.4 points per game average despite sharing the backcourt with a handful of skilled guards like Lojera, Nelle, and Mark Nonoy.

Meanwhile, Michael Phillips – one of the season’s biggest revelations – is actually a new guy with four more years left in his collegiate career. This, despite already bursting to the scene with lofty norms of 8.1 points, 12.0 rebounds (6.3 offensive), 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals.

Unless La Salle finds a replacement, foreign student-athlete Bright Nwankwo is also expected to make steady improvements after low-key averages of 2.6 points, 5.1 boards, and 1.3 blocks in just under 15 minutes per game.

“Manong” Derick certainly has a lot of weapons left in his arsenal, and La Salle will definitely stay in contention as long as the Archers stay intact and continue to improve on both ends of the floor.

“At the start, we were not even counted as title contenders, but we were able to work our way up, we were able to achieve our immediate goal which is making the Final Four,” he said. “I think we had a successful season despite falling short.” – Rappler.com