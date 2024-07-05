Mason Amos apologizes to Ateneo for shocking nature of La Salle transfer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas prospect Mason Amos breaks his silence on his controversial move from Ateneo to rival La Salle after just one season, admitting he had not been 'considerate' to his team and school community

MANILA, Philippines – New La Salle recruit Mason Amos has finally spoken at length about his stunning transfer from the Ateneo Blue Eagles to their rival Green Archers on Friday, July 5, four days after finalizing his move.

“It’s been a tough week with a decision I made due to my reasons. However my actions were unacceptable and not called for,” he wrote on X. “Although I did mention the offer to the management, they weren’t informed about my final decision as well as my teammates because I felt that it was a personal decision for me and my family.”

“However I will apologize for not being considerate. To my teammates, coaches, the community and the alumni, I am sorry for my actions and I will own up to a mistake that could’ve been handled better.”

Amos, once viewed as the core project piece of an Ateneo program already suffering a talent exodus, stunned the Blue Eagles community for not only transferring to its historic rival after just one UAAP season, but also doing so abruptly, garnering mixed reactions in the local basketball scene.

Up until his move, the 19-year-old sharpshooting forward had been practicing with his teammates, and joining preseason tournaments and overseas camps, practically showing no indication of a seismic shift in his priorities.

La Salle came calling, however, and the 6-foot-7 Amos now finds himself arguably the crowning jewel of a loaded Season 88 transferee batch that includes standout guards Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez.

The Fil-Aussie youngster – currently part of the historic Gilas Pilipinas group grinding away in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia – now finds himself a central target of a reignited Ateneo-La Salle rivalry, all but guaranteeing an even more hostile arena environment come 2025.

“I don’t expect forgiveness, but I just hope for understanding. I do love Ateneo and I wish [it] all the best,” Amos concluded. – Rappler.com