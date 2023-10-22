Mason Amos finds stride as Blue Eagles slowly rise

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After a rough start to the season much like his team, Ateneo star rookie Mason Amos rediscovers his groove as the defending champion Blue Eagles finally crack the top four at the end of the UAAP first round

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo rookie Mason Amos is slowly finding his stride as the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball elimination round hits the halfway mark.

Unlike his listless start to the season, the Fil-Australian topscored for the Blue Eagles, pumping in a team-high 19 points, including a crucial 7 in overtime, on top of 10 rebounds to play a crucial role in Ateneo’s streak-halting win against UP, 99-89, on Sunday, October 22.

“Honestly, it was a team effort, if we didn’t have all our guys stepping up today, I don’t think we’ll get the job done, so props to the team,” Amos, a stretch big, said after the game.

“It was an up-and-down game. I just wanna give credit to the guys because they deserve it,” he added.

Ateneo seemed to have the game in the bag at the tail end of regulation when it led 80-73 with 4:23 to go, before UP rallied to force the extension period, 80-80.

During overtime, Amos broke an 85-all deadlock when he shot two successive jumpers against the tight defense of Francis Lopez, including a stepback triple to put Ateneo ahead, 90-85.

“Just getting a good look, with the shot clock running down, so the only thing that was on my mind was just trying to get a shot off because it would have been a turnover,” said Amos.

“But then, you get some that just fall, and I guess I’ll just gonna have to live like that.”

Reflecting on his performance earlier this season, Amos lamented his poor effort on the defensive end of the floor. However, head coach Tab Baldwin noted his ward’s upward trajectory.

“He has a long way to go but we’re all learning. And it was our third attempt in winning in overtime, so I guess we’ve hopefully figured a few things about composure,” said Baldwin of the Blue Eagles, who lost to Adamson and FEU in overtime upsets.

“We certainly talked about that after the last two overtime losses – what would we do well to get into overtime and what we didn’t do in overtime.”

“Today, our execution in overtime was better and having a cooler head and getting the ball where we needed to get it,” added the multi-titled coach.

Baldwin also commended his young players for coming through in high-pressure situations against the favored Maroons as the Blue Eagles climbed to a share of the third spot with rival La Salle at 4-3, just behind the 6-1 record of league-leaders UP and NU.

“The shot [Jared Brown] made, the shot Mason made, the good shooters, they found opportunities but you can’t really say that’s good execution on those two shots… those were just good players stepping into the moment,” he said. “You gotta have that too in these high intensity games, high-level games.” — Rappler.com