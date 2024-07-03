Mason Amos transfer sad, painful for Ateneo ‘kuyas’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘There's always a lot of emotions involved when it comes to school pride… that's why there are hurt feelings and bridges burned,’ says former Ateneo star Kiefer Ravena following the shock transfer of Blue Eagles star Mason Amos to La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – Sweet-shooting big man Mason Amos’ shock move from the Ateneo Blue Eagles to bitter rival De La Salle Green Archers left a former teammate “hurt” and an ex-team star likewise “sad.”

Amos, who is part of Gilas Pilipinas‘ Olympic Qualifying Tournament roster currently competing in Riga, Latvia, will be eligible to play for the Archers starting UAAP Season 88 in 2025.

Former teammate Geo Chiu admitted that like many others, he was caught off guard by the decision.

“Just like what everyone feels right now, it hurts… there’s a cut in here,” Chiu said in a mix of English and Filipino, while making a gesture soothing his chest.

“I just try to be in the middle as much as possible. I get the other side, but I’m also trying to understand Mason… there’s so many things he’s going through right now,” he added.

“It still hurts, because you didn’t expect it.”

Amid rumors that UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao may exit any time, Amos – who needs to serve a one-year residency – will join a much different La Salle roster two seasons from now.

By then, Taft’s offseason recruits – Kean Baclaan, Jacob Cortez, and Fil-Bulgarian Alex Konov – will be up and running for coach Topex Robinson.

UAAP | WATCH:



MASAKIT.



Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Geo Chiu says he feels “hurt” about Mason Amos’ transfer to La Salle. pic.twitter.com/fdhdJCt4s6 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 2, 2024

Former UAAP MVP Kiefer Ravena said he “respects” Amos’ move, especially if it’s for his personal improvement.

“For me, it’s a little bit tough for the kid. Especially now, he’s got something on his plate which is the OQT,” said Ravena.

“But then again, as an Atenean, I respect his decision. He has to make moves that would be beneficial for his career. It’s sad to see him leave,” he continued.

“There’s always a lot of emotions involved when it comes to school pride, and your loyalty is there when you transfer from one school to another, that’s why there are hurt feelings and bridges burned.”

On his Instagram post last Monday, July 1, Amos confirmed earlier reports of his departure.

“I will forever be proud to have represented the school and thankful. I love you Ateneo,” the Filipino-Australian big said. “It may be a goodbye, but you will always have a place in my heart.”

During his lone season with Ateneo, he averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds before the team bowed out in the semifinals against the UP Fighting Maroons.

Prior to Amos’ decision, key cogs Kai Balunggay, Jared Brown, and Chiu also bid the team farewell.

Ravena himself was a transferee from La Salle Green Hills, where he starred during his elementary days, to the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, where he won a championship in 2010.

The floor general also caused quite a stir in 2021 when he spurned the NLEX Road Warriors for Japan B. League squad Shiga Lakestars (now Lakes).

He had since left the franchise after three years as its Asian import, recently signing a two-year deal with Yokohama.

“[In] a professional level, it differs. People would understand it. Some people won’t, but I guess he (Amos) has his own reasons but we would have to respect that,” said Ravena.

Both Chiu and Ravena are set to see action for Strong Group–Pilipinas in the Jones Cup in Taipei from July 13-21.

UAAP | WATCH:



RESPECT.



Kiefer Ravena says he “understands” and “respects” Mason Amos’ move to La Salle. #UAAPSeason87 pic.twitter.com/aIYjhmMnvW — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 2, 2024

– Rappler.com