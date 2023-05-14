NU dominates UST, completes 3-peat, 1st UAAP men’s volley season sweep

Finals MVP Joshua Retamar and Nico Almendras steer the NU Bulldogs to a UAAP title three-peat over the UST Golden Spikers, completing its first-ever 16-0 season sweep in program history

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in school history, the NU Bulldogs cruised to a UAAP men’s volleyball season sweep after blanking the UST Golden Spikers, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, in Game 2 of the Season 85 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, May 14.

Unfazed by a three-year hiatus, the mighty Bulldogs completed their title three-peat and continued their huge winning streak to 34 straight games, dating back to their Season 81 cruise to the top.

Buds Buddin paced the championship clincher with 20 points, while captain Joshua Retamar captured the Finals MVP.

Seizing momentum off a two-set lead, NU continued its scorching attack spree until late in the third, leading by as many as 7, 21-14, before UST made a last-ditch rally to get within 3, 23-20.

Unfortunately for the Golden Spikers, that was as near as they could get after a Buddin crosscourt kill followed by a Josh Ybañez attack error sealed their fate for good. – Rappler.com