Red Cub Mur Alao commits to La Salle Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines – The list of Red Cubs who become Green Archers in college basketball continues to grow.

A reliable source confirmed to Rappler on Monday, June 27, that San Beda high school guard Prince Mur Alao has committed to the La Salle program.

The move was finalized when La Salle obtained Alao’s high school records to complete the recruitment process. All that remains for him to accomplish is to attend graduation.

Alao, 18, is expected to play in both the upcoming D-League offseason tournament for La Salle beginning on July 4 and their UAAP Season 85 campaign in October. He may also see action if a FilOil preseason tournament is held.

The 6-foot-2 standout will compete for a backup spot in Derrick Pumaren’s competitive guard rotation, which includes Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, Deschon Winston, and former FEU high school blue-chipper Penny Estacio.

Alao, who will have five years of playing eligibility, was part of San Beda’s last NCAA juniors title team. What could have been a stellar high school career for him, however, was cut short due to the pandemic.

He joins notable La Salle champions like Renren Ritualo, JVee Casio, and Andrei Caracut as former Red Cubs who moved to Taft. Ditto for Nelle, who has two years of eligibility left with La Salle.

Alao was also part of the Gilas Youth pool handled by Ateneo Blue Eagles assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

La Salle is back to having competitive practices as the Green Archers prepare for the D-League, where there is promise for the team’s young new recruits to shine.

There is also hope that Kevin Quiambao will play for La Salle in the D-League following his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, seeing as the incoming rookie submitted all requirements to play with the Green Archers. – Rappler.com