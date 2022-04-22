‘Wherever it brings us’: Racela banks on no-pressure approach in Adamson upset of UP

Adamson coach Nash Racela engineers a big turnaround as team captain Jerom Lastimosa and the Falcons now knock on the Final Four door

MANILA, Philippines – Before the UAAP Season 84 started, new Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela tempered expectations for his young squad, and just focused on fast-tracking improvement as the pandemic continued to hamper his boys’ progress.

Sure enough, his early call to manage expectations proved handy as the Falcons took a nosedive in the first round with multiple heartbreaking losses resulting in a lowly 1-6 record.

But even after his boys engineered a big turnaround with three straight wins – a streak capped with a masterful endgame escape over the favored UP Fighting Maroons – Racela is keen on putting things in perspective with Adamson now knocking on the door of Final Four contention after a trip to the cellar.

“Right now, we’re not looking at the record. Again our mentality is just day-to-day, game-to-game. Wherever it brings us, we will just be ready,” he said after the morale-boosting win over UP.

“The growth has been fast-tracked because we only practiced as a team, third week of January. So the learning process has been really short. As Joem (Sabandal) said, we’re still learning our roles.”

For a majority of the Falcons’ games in the first round, the burden had always been placed on the shoulders of captain Jerom Lastimosa, who also had his share of failures in the endgame.

Much to the delight of Adamson fans, however Lastimosa turned these losses to lessons, and struck the right balance between taking over alone and getting his teammates like Sabandal, Matty Erolon, and Keith Zaldivar involved in crunch time plays.

“It just makes me happy because in what, one month now that we’re playing, the team really responded, and made adjustments on the fly,” Racela continued. “As a coach, I’m really surprised that they can do it, and I’m really happy for them.”

Despite the promising run, the UAAP champion coach has been in the game long enough to know that his boys have a lot more to do this season and beyond.

Ever the jokester, Racela even covered Lastimosa’s ears when the media started asking about MVP chants directed toward his floor general.

But he didn’t really need to keep his ward in check, as Lastimosa himself shunned that narrative quickly.

“I don’t really believe in that (MVP talk),” he said in Filipino. “Let’s talk about it if it’s really here.”

After the first round, fans and pundits widely believed that Adamson is a way better team than its record showed.

And with every Falcon just playing relaxed basketball now, there’s no telling how much higher they will continue to soar, and that certainly does not bode well for anyone left standing in their way. – Rappler.com