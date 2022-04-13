Racela praises Lastimosa for ‘right decision’ in Adamson upset win

ESCAPE. Jerom Lastimosa and the Falcons take down the favored Tamaraws.

‘I celebrate more the assist that Jerom made because now he’s learning how to play and share the ball with his teammates,’ says Adamson coach Nash Racela of Jerom Lastimosa

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering a series of heartbreaking losses in the first round, the Adamson Soaring Falcons finally captured their second win in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, April 12, against the FEU Tamaraws.

With Adamson trailing by 2, 61-63, Matt Erolon, who played just a total of 12 seconds in the ball game, delivered a cold-blooded triple with only 3 ticks left on the clock to propel the Soaring Falcons to the much-needed victory.

Adamson star point guard Jerom Lastimosa set up the wide-open Erolon perfectly for the game-winning three, thus earning high praise from head coach Nash Racela.

“He made the right decision in making that last pass,” said Racela of Lastimosa.

“I always celebrate those plays not because of the shot by Matt because I know that he’s capable of making that and that’s his role in this team.”

“I celebrate more the assist that Jerom made because now he’s learning how to play and share the ball with his teammates,” he added.

Lastimosa, the Soaring Falcons’ leading scorer, had his fair share of potential game-winners this season.

Against the UP Fighting Maroons and the Tamaraws in the first round, Lastimosa failed to convert on his last second three-pointers that could’ve easily given the Soaring Falcons two more wins and a 4-4 record.

Still, Racela had nothing but kind words for Lastimosa and encouraged the rest of the Soaring Falcons to make the right plays, just like what his top point guard did in that crucial possession against the Tamaraws.

“[Jerom] is getting better by the day,” said Racela.

“That’s something that we teach not just to Jerom but to the whole team. We encourage everyone to just make the right plays and right decisions and by doing that, we will get good results.”

“Not necessarily the win, but at least good results and hopefully those right plays would give us more victories,” added Racela. – Rappler.com