New ground: UAAP unveils proposed Pasig arena for 2027 and beyond

The UAAP, in partnership with rising sports development group and appliance company Akari, plans to break ground for its own 6,000-seater arena in Pasig City in time for Season 90 in 2027

MANILA, Philippines – In a landmark development for Philippine collegiate sports, the UAAP is close to breaking new ground for its very own arena, slated to rise in Season 90 in 2027.

The league and its main partner Akari announced this in a press event in UP Diliman on Tuesday, August 20.

The 1.8-hectare project by ASYA Design, tentatively located at the edge of Pasig City along E. Rodriguez Avenue, aims to be a “central venue” for all UAAP events, with up to 6,000 fans able to watch at maximum capacity.

“At Akari, we believe in building legacies that go beyond lighting solutions. This Home of the UAAP project is our way of supporting grassroots sports development, where young student-athletes can grow, excel, and shine on the national stage,” said Akari CEO Christopher Tiu.

“I am honored that Akari is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of varsity sports in the Philippines,” he added.

Not just limited to basketball and volleyball, the new UAAP arena is opening its doors to all indoor league events like badminton, table tennis, esports, and various martial arts.

The developers and the league, however, conceded that certain events like basketball and volleyball rivalry games and the Cheerdance Competition, which very easily command sold-out, five-digit crowds, will still be held at bigger venues like the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

Concerns were also raised on traffic, given that the proposed Pasig location is notorious for extreme traffic along two of the country’s busiest thoroughfares, Ortigas Avenue and C-5.

Plans, however, remain fluid as schematic talks on multiple major factors will continue for the next four to six months.

The new UAAP arena, despite its name and obvious priority for league events, is welcoming other sports organizations to use the compound for their own functions, including the PBA, PVL, and even rival collegiate league NCAA, as long as there are no UAAP schedule conflicts.

“We are incredibly thankful to Akari for this generous partnership. After years of dreaming and planning, the UAAP finally has a place to call home,” said UP president and UAAP Season 87 chairman Angelo Jimenez.

“This facility will not only host competitions but will also stand as a testament to the spirit of unity and excellence that the UAAP represents,” Jimenez added. – Rappler.com