Noel Orcullo takes over La Salle Lady Spikers as legendary Ramil de Jesus sits out

For the first time in nearly three decades, Ramil de Jesus will not be the full-time head coach of the storied La Salle women's volleyball program as Noel Orcullo temporarily takes over for UAAP Season 85

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in 25 UAAP seasons, the legendary Ramil de Jesus will not call the shots for the La Salle Lady Spikers as deputy coach Noel Orcullo officially takes over on an interim basis starting this Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, February 25.

Orcullo himself confirmed the development on Wednesday, February 22, as he represented the team during the season kickoff press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I think I’ll take over for now, but coach Ramil is still there to guide me,” he said in Filipino. “Hopefully, by second round he can be with us and come to the games.”

“If coach Ramil is there, I’m really confident. But since he won’t be here like the Shakey’s Super League (SSL), I’m the one who will really take over, and I’ll just take it upon myself to handle the job.”

De Jesus’ extended absences from the public eye have been the subject of persistent public chatter since he stepped down from his head coaching post with the PVL’s F2 Cargo Movers.

Regine Diego, one of De Jesus’ former players, has since fully taken over the F2 position shortly before the Lady Spikers’ coaching job was temporarily handed to Orcullo.

Throughout his undisclosed ordeal, De Jesus has received a consistent outpouring of support and well-wishes, and Orcullo is fully set on doing his best to make his good friend proud.

“There’s quite a lot of pressure. Actually, the stress doesn’t leave especially at night when I try to sleep,” Orcullo continued. “Hopefully, I can handle the job since I was already tested at the SSL. I hope I can improve myself further in the UAAP.”

Orcullo will have no shortage of talent in his arsenal as La Salle will parade incoming super rookie Angel Canino, reigning 1st Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate, star sophomore Leiah Malaluan, and veteran Jolina dela Cruz. – Rappler.com