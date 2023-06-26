Norman Miguel returns, replaces Karl Dimaculangan as NU Lady Bulldogs coach

MANILA, Philippines – Norman Miguel returns to National University to call the shots for its women’s and girls’ volleyball squads as their new head coach, the school announced on Monday, June 26.

Miguel previously mentored the Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 81, where he led a young team to a 4-10 record, and a promising 2-0 start in Season 82, which was cut short by the pandemic.

He resigned in November 2020 and was replaced by Karl Dimaculangan, who guided the Lady Bulldogs to a sweep of the Season 84 tournament, the team’s first title in 65 years.

The team was not able to sustain a 28-game win streak in Season 85, but still made it to the championship series, losing to La Salle in three games.

Also out is National University Nazareth School Lady Bullpups tactician Vilet Ponce de Leon, who steered the squad to the girls’ volleyball title against the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons. – Rappler.com