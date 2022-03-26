NU coach Jeff Napa not satisfied with first game win over Adamson

ONE DOWN. New Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa debuts with a thrilling victory.

Jeff Napa reminds the NU Bulldogs not to be complacent in the ‘very unpredictable’ UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – Despite getting off to a good start in UAAP Season 84, NU head coach Jeff Napa is not satisfied with the Bulldogs’ 71-69 win against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the opening day on Saturday, March 26.

The Bulldogs, who banked on the stellar play of rookie guard Janjan Felicilda, were up by as many as 14 points, 48-34, at one point in the third quarter, but blew that double-digit lead early in the payoff period.

Luckily for NU, clutch baskets by Jake Figueroa and Issa Gaye, as well as two crucial missed free throws by Adamson’s Ricky Peromingan, ultimately sealed the win for its side.

“Medyo hindi ako happy sa naging result ng game namin,” said Napa.

(I wasn’t really happy with the result of our game.)

“We still need to improve because coming into the last quarter, we had a big lead. But we struggled in the fourth quarter,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

The first-year Bulldogs tactician Napa also reminded his wards there’s no room for complacency as he believes this new UAAP season is “very unpredictable.”

“Although a win is a win, luckily we got that win, but we can’t be complacent coming into the next games because the season now is very unpredictable,” said Napa.

“Talagang very competitive lahat ng school kaya hindi pwede i-take for granted ang bawat isa,” he added.

(All schools are very competitive that’s why we can’t take them for granted.)

NU shoots for a 2-0 start when it tangles with the La Salle Green Archers on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 pm. –Rappler.com