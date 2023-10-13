NU pushes for review as Padrones out after collision with UP’s Diouf  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NU requests the UAAP to review the collision between its player Ken Padrones and UP’s Malick Diouf, which resulted in an injury that sidelined the Bulldogs forward for the rest of the season

MANILA, Philippines – National University requested the UAAP Basketball Commissioner’s Office to review the on-court collision that resulted in Bulldogs forward Ken Padrones suffering a facial fracture.

NU requested the league to further review the incident where Padrones got injured after colliding with UP’s Malick Diouf following a slam dunk in the second half of the Maroons’ triumph over the Bulldogs, 78-60, on Saturday, October 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Nilo Ocampo, NU’s board representative and vice resident for administration, said on Friday, October 13, that the team thinks the reigning UAAP MVP Diouf, who was charged with an unsportsmanlike foul, intentionally collided with Padrones.

Padrones suffered an injury that will require surgery for three fractures on his face, including nasal and orbital, rendering the 6-foot-4 forward out for the rest of Season 86 as he recovers from the procedure.

“[Diouf] got penalized for that, but what we wanted was a one-game suspension, at least,” said Ocampo.

“We sent a letter to commissioner (Xavier Nunag). We went through the protocols. I don’t think we received any reply yet, but he (Malick) was allowed to play against FEU [three days later]. Our take there was they didn’t change the call.”

The UAAP already suspended three referees who officiated in three separate games last Wednesday, October 11.

Ocampo said the team would respect the league’s final decision.

“We feel bad about it, but that’s how it is – we just have to respect their decision – but we’re not happy with the decision,” he said.

The NU Bulldogs share the second spot with the La Salle Green Archers at 3-1 behind the UP Maroons, the solo leader with a 4-0 record. – Rappler.com