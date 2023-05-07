NU hopeful of Toring return; La Salle’s Gagate apologizes

NU aims to force a decider, hopefully with a healthy Sheena Toring, to keep its title defense alive against top-ranked La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs absorbed a late blow when Sheena Toring suffered an injury against La Salle in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals on Sunday, May 7.

But the Lady Bulldogs hope their key cog could return to action after a team staff noted that the injury – which Toring sustained following an awkward landing in the fifth set – is “nothing serious.”

With La Salle only leading 13-12 against NU in the deciding set, the Lady Spikers’ Thea Gagate rose for a combination play, then played as decoy, and as she landed, Toring stepped on her foot.

Toring crumpled to the ground before she got stretchered off by medical personnel.

The NU middle blocker said she felt what she described as a “pop” from her left ankle to her knee.

“So far, [everything’s] intact, it’s all good. As of now, it will depend on how fast [Toring’s] response will be in rehab,” NU athletics trainer Dwight Demayo said after the game.

“So far, she’s okay, it’s nothing serious.”

NU’s Sheena Toring had to be stretchered off the court after suffering a left leg injury late in the fifth set against La Salle.



Get well soon 🙏 #UAAPSeason85 https://t.co/sX6ytqUfsF pic.twitter.com/BbML2qv1sC — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 7, 2023

Gagate was apologetic for inadvertently causing Toring’s injury.

“To be honest, I thought [Toring] entered our court but it turns out it was me,” said Gagate.

“Of course, I feel bad because I did not intend that, I hope that her injury is not that serious and is recovering, and as a friend, I’m sorry for the incident.”

La Salle’s Thea Gagate apologizes to NU’s Sheena Toring after they collided in the air, causing Toring to fall awkwardly and be stretchered out of the court. #UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/2bbaTqg5Vh — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 7, 2023

Tallying 6 points as a starter, Toring expressed disappointment for not finishing the game.

“I was disappointed because it was Game 1 of the championship, I needed to finish the game, since I was used as first six,” said Toring.

“I think it was part of the game, [I have to] move on. I have no time to emote, the season is about to end.”

But the Lady Bulldogs hope to extend it one more game as they try to equalize the best-of-three series against the Lady Spikers in Game 2 next Sunday, May 14. – Rappler.com