NU credits renewed discipline, introspection in red-hot rise to twice-to-beat

MANILA, Philippines – Smack dab in the middle of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, the NU Lady Bulldogs stunned fans and critics alike after getting blown out by fellow contender La Salle Lady Spikers to end the first round and consecutively open the second.

Back then, the recurring discussions understandably revolved around the team’s lackluster play, possibly setting up an unceremonious end to their title defense campaign.

Fast-forward to the present, the memory of that momentary stretch of weakness is now far in the rearview mirror, as the Lady Bulldogs dominated their last six assignments on the way to clinching the second seed and Final Four twice-to-beat advantage.

After beating the sixth-ranked Ateneo Blue Eagles in a five-set reverse sweep to officially clinch the playoff bonus, NU leaders Lams Lamina and reigning MVP Bella Belen credited their numerous adjustments from their season’s lowest point that brought them this newfound drive.

“I think we changed up our discipline. We really tried to discipline ourselves in lessening our errors, although we still have some until today,” Lamina said in Filipino. “We have to exert more effort.”

“We remembered our goal,” Belen chimed in. “We just returned to what we really wanted as a goal. Although we haven’t been as clean as we were last season, this season isn’t over. We just need to stick to our goal and do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.”

Through their torrid six-game winning streak, the Lady Bulldogs had a pair of statement wins sprinkled in amid their other dominant outings, namely a revenge sweep of first-round tormentor Adamson and a fourth-set cruise to snap UST’s equally superior winning run.

For the first time in quite a while, NU finally looked like the team that swept the entire Season 84 tournament to win its first women’s volleyball title in 65 years, and Belen reiterated that they just need to keep on focusing on their own games instead of others.

“We just need to go back to ourselves. We need to study this [Ateneo] game and see what went wrong, why it lasted this long, and what happened to our performances. Only then will we start looking at our next opponents. We will always start with ourselves.”

The Lady Bulldogs now await the results of the final elimination round double-header slate to see whether Adamson or UST will earn the third seed as their next opponent.

Whoever will rise to the occasion as their next challenger, they have already sent their message loud and clear: they are ready for whoever comes next.

“The battle isn’t over We just have to be always confident in what we do and always exert effort,” Lamina said.

“This battle isn’t over.” – Rappler.com