Almadro expects better Nisperos even after 24-point outing

'I really want a higher standard for her,' says Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro as Faith Nisperos takes on a bigger role for the Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro has set the bar high for Faith Nisperos that even a stellar scoring outing from his prized ward still leaves plenty of room for improvement.

Nisperos saw her 24-point game go down the drain as Ateneo dropped its opener in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament through a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 loss to La Salle on Thursday, May 5.

Her 24 points were the most on opening day, with the Blue Eagles-Lady Spikers clash being the only game to go beyond three sets.

“I have a different standard for Faith,” said Almadro in a mix of Filipino and English. “I really want a higher standard for her.”

“But with the way she played, I know that she will be better in the next games.”

Nisperos has emerged as the Blue Eagles’ top gunner following the exit of their veterans, who opted to turn professional in the Premier Volleyball League amid the pandemic.

While Ateneo used to enjoy the luxury of having a bevy of offensive options before with the likes of Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, and Jhoana Maraguinot on board, it now banks on Nisperos to carry a heavier scoring load.

“The point does not matter. What is important is the holistic… the totality of her game. She has a lot to improve and I know Faith is a very talented player,” Almadro said.

“At this point in time, we rely on her.”

For Nisperos, though, winning games is not a job reserved for just one player.

“I just have to do my role right. I do not need to be perfect. I have my teammates to help me. Also, I would like to help them,” Nisperos said.

"We just have to do our roles. That is where my focus is."