Almadro heads to UP as new volleyball program director

MAJOR ROLE. New UP volleyball program director Oliver Almadro (foreground) with the women's team.

On top of his new UP role in the UAAP, Oliver Almadro also serves as Petro Gazz director of volleyball operations in the Premier Volleyball League, and Letran head coach in the NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — Months after Oliver Almadro coached his last game with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, he is back in the UAAP, albeit with a bigger responsibility.

Almadro was named the Fighting Maroons’ volleyball director, who will handle the administrative side of the men’s and women’s teams.

“I’m honored to be given this opportunity. I’m aware that it’ll be hard, but it’s actually easy to trust in the process because of all those who believe in me,” he in a statement released on Wednesday, August 30.

The coach will now juggle three jobs — UP director in the UAAP, Petro Gazz director of volleyball operations in the Premier Volleyball League, and head coach of his alma mater Letran in the NCAA.

Former bench lieutenant Timmy Sto. Tomas, who also succeeded Almadro as the head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles men’s volleyball team, will now be in charge for the Petro Gazz Angels.

Almadro led the Ateneo men’s team to a three-peat before guiding the women’s squad to the UAAP Season 81 championship.

He had an overall record of 60-10 in the men’s team, while tallied a 29-21 slate in the women’s division.

UP last won volleyball titles in the 1980s and looks to contend in the Final Four under new sponsor Farm Fresh.

“We believe that coach O will bring the UP volleyball program to greater heights,” said new UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Bo Perasol.

“He has the experience of building championship teams and he will have a helping hand in the form of our new sponsor for our volleyball program.”

