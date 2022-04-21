Olsen Racela hopes win over NU serves as ‘turning point’ of FEU’s season

GAME HERO. Xyrus Torres celebrates with his FEU teammates after knocking in the game-winner.

‘This is the first time that we’re tied at the top four, so we’re hoping that this will be the turning point of our season,’ says FEU Tamaraws head coach Olsen Racela after their gutsy win over the NU Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines – FEU Tamaraws head coach Olsen Racela can finally breathe a sigh of relief as they halted their three-game losing streak with a hard-earned 59-57 win over the NU Bulldogs on Thursday, April 21.

After being down by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, the Tamaraws completed a huge come-from-behind escape, thanks to the heroics of Xyrus Torres, who delivered the game-winning triple with just 2 seconds remaining.

And for Racela, he hopes that the gutsy win will serve as the turning point of the Tamaraws’ tumultuous season as they are now currently in a three-way tie with the Bulldogs and the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the fourth spot with a 4-6 record.

“This is the first time that we’re tied at the top four, so we’re hoping that this will be the turning point of our season,” said Racela, who also praised the Tamaraws for showing character and trusting each other during the critical moments of the ball game.

With only four games left in the second round and their playoff hopes still hanging in the balance, Racela asks for consistency from his wards, especially coming from a confidence-boosting victory.

“Gamitin lang namin itong panalong ito for us to be more consistent,” said Racela.

(We just have to use this win for us to be more consistent.)

“We’ve gone through a lot this season and this win would definitely boost our confidence,” he added.

The Tamaraws will look to improve further their Final Four chances when they take on the winless UE Red Warriors on Saturday, April 23, at 7 pm. – Rappler.com