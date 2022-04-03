Racela vows to address FEU offense woes after Abarrientos’ 33-point losing effort

Olsen Racela looks to fix FEU's stagnant offense after RJ Abarrientos' 33-point eruption goes for naught in a stunning loss to NU

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP fans were left in awe after FEU gunner RJ Abarrientos dropped a huge 30-point bomb over the NU Bulldogs in just three quarters of play last Saturday, April 2.

Little did those fans know that they were in for an even bigger surprise after Abarrientos completely fell off with just 3 points in the pivotal fourth frame while NU snuck past with a stunning 73-68 win.

After giving up an 8-3 finishing kick to the scrappy Bulldogs, FEU head coach Olsen Racela put the blame squarely on himself for not bringing out the best of Abarrientos’ support cast while he was having an all-time performance

“Obviously, we need production from the other guys. That’s what we’ve been lacking in the past games. Contributions have to collective, and not just come from one or two players. I need to address that,” he said after the Tamaraws dropped their third straight game for a 1-3 record.

After Abarrientos’ 33-point line, only six other Tamaraws scored in the game, and Royce Alforque was the only other one in double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, three Bulldogs scored in double figures in the win, led by John Lloyd Clemente’s 18 points, and Racela noted that they must also shape up defensively while under pressure.

“Defensively, we could not get the stops when we needed to, nor get the rebounds. We need to improve learning to play in crucial moments,” he said.

Understandably, Abarrientos was also hard on himself after the tough loss, but refused to dwell on it any further.

“We’re so frustrated, and we’re just so down. It’s such a struggle for me and my team that we’re on a losing streak. I’ll just stick to the positive side, and I want to see our team jell together no matter what happens to the games,” he said.

“This is where our bond will be tested because of what happened.”

FEU now aims to snap its ballooning skid, hopefully by committee this time, against the streaking UST Growling Tigers as fans return to the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, April 5, 10 am. – Rappler.com