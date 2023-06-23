Personal sacrifice drives La Salle’s Mark Nonoy

As La Salle continues to impress in the preseason, Mark Nonoy says he’s motivated to do even better even as he misses his son back home in Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle guard Mark Nonoy impressed almost all throughout the Green Archers’ preseason run.

Just last Thursday, June 22, Nonoy unloaded 16 points as the Green Archers bested the San Beda Red Lions in dominant fashion, 108-82, in Game 1 of the PBA D-League finals.

The win came a day after Nonoy also fired 13 points in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals, where La Salle settled for a runner-up finish to UP.

Nonoy said some personal sacrifices have motivated him to play better. This week, he shared, he missed his son’s first birthday and baptism back home in Iloilo.

“It’s fine, it’s part of the sacrifice,” Nonoy said in Filipino after the Green Archers moved within a win of defending their D-League crown.

“I just used it as motivation for this game, since it’s through this sport that I am able to provide for my family. This game was for him.”

Nonoy’s notable individual performance, which also came with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, helped La Salle sustain its impressive run this preseason.

The team’s consistent stint easily made the Green Archers one of the favorites heading into the UAAP men’s basketball tournament later this year.

But the veteran guard still credits it to teamwork, pointing out that the Green Archers worked as one unit and it brought out the best in each one.

“All of us got a chance to shoot, which is why we were able to achieve around 33 assists in this game,” said Nonoy. “We were also able to make adjustments to our defense, which helped us in this match.” – with a report from Kayla Afable/Rappler.com