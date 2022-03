INSTANT IMPACT. Fil-Am Schonny Winston makes a grand debut for the La Salle Green Archers with a game-high 22 points.

The UAAP basketball bubble provides a new feel, but the fresh faces and returning standouts deliver the same thrill

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP basketball looked a lot different after a two-year layoff. Still, there was excitement all around even if action was held in a bubble.

Several new faces made a mark right on the first day, while other returning standouts quickly got back to work.

Here’s a look at the Season 84 opening-day action.

NEW TIGER. Jordi Gomez de Liaño debuts for the UST Tigers, becoming the third GDL brother to play in men’s basketball action.

ROOKIE SENSATION. RJ Abarrientos, the nephew of basketball legend Johnny Abarrientos, impresses right in the opener with an 18-point performance for the FEU Tamaraws.

OLD RELIABLE. Justine Baltazar drops a double-double to help the La Salle Green Archers down the UE Red Warriors.

BACK HOME. Dave Ildefonso returns to Ateneo after a stint with NU and quickly delivers with a team-high 19 points in the Blue Eagles’ domination of the UP Maroons.

TOUGH TIME. Ricci Rivero and the UP Maroons face a tough first assignment in the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles.

SURPRISE PERFORMER. Rookie guard Janjan Felicilda debuts in a big way as he leads the NU Bulldogs to a thrilling escape against the Adamson Falcons.

FIGHTING FORM. The Adamson Falcons show they’re no pushovers as they come close to overcoming a double-digit deficit against the NU Bulldogs.

NEW LOOK. Several new faces banner the UE Red Warriors side, including coach Jack Santiago and Jamike Jarin.

JUMPMAN. SJ Belangel and the Ateneo Blue Eagles sport their new threads.

OOTD. Returning champion La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren brings his A-game again at the sidelines.

– photos from UAAP Season 84 media team/Rappler.com