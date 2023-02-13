Pido Jarencio out to restore Tigers’ pride, inks 3-year deal with UST

COMEBACK. Pido Jarencio and his staff meet with Dominican priests as he formalizes his appointment as UST Growling Tigers head coach.

Pido Jarencio takes on the mission of turning things around for the UST Growling Tigers, who finished dead last in the previous UAAP season

MANILA, Philippines – Teaching the rebuilding UST Growling Tigers to play with pride is the first order of business for Pido Jarencio in his return to España.

Jarencio on Monday, February 13, inked a three-year deal to coach UST again as he takes on the mission of turning things around for the Tigers, who finished dead last in the previous UAAP season.

“We’re given a difficult task, so it is important to start with laying a strong foundation for these kids,” said Jarencio in Filipino. “They should represent UST with pride.”

Expectations are high for Jarencio after he guided the Tigers to their last UAAP championship in Season 69 in 2006 – his first year at the helm.

He called the shots for UST until 2013 and mentored the squad to two more finals appearances before he joined NorthPort as its head coach in the PBA.

Despite his success in the collegiate ranks, the 58-year-old acknowledged it will be an uphill climb for the Tigers, who won just one game in Season 85.

“We need to fix a lot of things, but it is important that these players trust the system that we’re setting up for them,” said Jarencio.

Jarencio will look to star forward Nic Cabañero to provide leadership as UST eyes a respectable finish in Season 86 later this year.

Former Tiger guards Jeric Fortuna and Japs Cuan join Jarencio as assistant coaches together with Juben Ledesma, Lester del Rosario, and Jaren Jarencio.

Three-time NCAA champion coach Bonnie Tan serves as team consultant, while Waiyip Chong and Eric Ang are team managers.

Completing the UST staff are strength and conditioning coach Reil Vinard Espino, physical therapists RC Cua and Jose Aveluni Vergara, and academic coach Ian Herrera.

“We’re working with fellow Thomasians so I have full confidence that the team we’re building will fight until the end for UST,” said Jarencio. – Rappler.com