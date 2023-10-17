NU’s Figueroa, UP’s Ozar lead way for UAAP Player of the Week nods

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RISING STARS. NU forward Jake Figueroa (left) and UP guard Louna Ozar attempt layups in the UAAP Season 86 basketball tournaments

UAAP rising stars Jake Figueroa of the NU Bulldogs and Louna Ozar of the UP Fighting Maroons respectively lift their teams to unbeaten two-game runs for the week, earning the spotlight of the Collegiate Press Corps

MANILA, Philippines – National University and the University of the Philippines are sparking up red-hot starts in the UAAP Season 86 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, respectively, as both seek early consideration as Final Four contenders and lasting consistency on their ends.

Leading the Bulldogs’ pivotal two-game rise to a 4-1 record for solo second place is rising star forward Jake Figueroa, who averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals, while Ozar posted norms of 15.5 points, 3.0 boards , 3.0 dimes, and 3.0 swipes for the top-ranked 5-0 Maroons.

Figueroa, a former UAAP high school MVP, edged Far Eastern University’s LJ Gonzales, UP’s Harold Alarcon, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao, and Adamson’s Ced Manzano to win the award presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Apart from the raw stats, Figueroa also came up clutch in NU’s thrilling overtime win against fellow contender La Salle, sinking a corner three late in regulation to force the extra period.

“For me, I just stuck to the game plan and followed the role coach Jeff [Napa] gave me, and that’s why my game shone,” he said in Filipino after delivering 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 37 minutes.

Ozar, meanwhile, was pivotal in UP’s back-to-back close shaves against FEU, 64-61, and University of Santo Tomas, 73-69.

“From the start, we were fighting until the end, and, we always support each other,” said the Fil-French standout, who bested Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa, NU’s Camille Clarin, and teammate Kaye Pesquera for the weekly citation deliberated by scribes covering the beat.

Ozar and UP try to extend their unbeaten run to six games against La Salle on Wednesday, October 17, at the Adamson University Gym.

Figueroa and NU, on the other hand, seek to keep the solo second place when they battle University of the East also on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com