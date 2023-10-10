Dominant Diouf, Onoh lead UP to 3-0 starts, earn 1st UAAP Player of the Week awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEN OF TEN. UP centers Malick Diouf (left) and Favour Onoh in the UAAP Season 86 men's and women's basketball tournaments

Reigning UAAP men's basketball MVP Malick Diouf and first-year standout Favour Onoh help the UP Fighting Maroons roll to unbeaten starts in their respective UAAP Season 86 campaigns

MANILA, Philippines It’s safe to say the University of the Philippines scouted brilliantly when it was looking to boost its men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The Fighting Maroons are quickly reaping the rewards in the new UAAP Season 86 as reigning MVP Malick Diouf picked up right where he left off dominating men’s basketball, while first-year player Favour Onoh was instrumental in a historic upset of the NU Lady Bulldogs dynasty last Sunday, October 8.

Both UP squads now stand atop their respective divisions with 3-0 records, mostly thanks to their elite foreign-student athletes.

Diouf immediately established his case for a possible repeat MVP run in his final year with three-game averages of 17.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.3 assists, as UP ran roughshod of Season 85 Final Four contenders Adamson, UE, and NU, in that order.

But as always, the Maroons’ gentle giant is looking past any mentions of individual honors and is solely focused on getting one last championship.

“I’m not here for individual awards. I just wanna play. I’m just here to play and help my team. Everybody wants to improve so [the MVP] is a bonus,” said Diouf, who was unanimously voted for the weekly nod over over La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao, UE’s Precious Momowei, NU’s Kean Baclaan, and Adamson’s Ced Manzano.

Meanwhile, Onoh is quickly proving her worth in the women’s division with averages of 11.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks in her first three UAAP games, with the monumental stunner over NU being the proverbial cherry on top.

“I’m so much excited about my game because I really want to support my team and we want to win. We worked hard from (the day) I arrived in the Philippines, especially for this season,” said Onoh, who helped UP stain NU’s tally for only the second time in the last 114 games.

Onoh bested UP teammate Christie Bariquit, UST’s Kent Pastrana, and Ateneo’s Kacey Dela Rosa for the college scribes’ award presented by the San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Both UP squads will bat for a fourth consecutive victory in as many games against FEU on Wednesday, October 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena (men’s) and Adamson Gym (women’s). – Rappler.com