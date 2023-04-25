La Salle teenage tower Shevana Laput earns RDJ approval, UAAP Player of the Week

TOWERING. La Salle opposite hitter Shevana Laput celebrates with her teammates in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Towering 18-year-old Shevana Laput, another member of La Salle's elite rookie class for UAAP Season 85, continues to show her intriguing potential

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle’s UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball rookie batch continues to impress as one of the most productive and elite in recent Lady Spikers history.

Following the meteoric rise of super spiker Angel Canino, another young hitter is making waves as the season approaches its crucial Final Four stretch: 18-year-old Shevana Laput.

Lording over the rest of the opposition at 6-foot-2, the younger sister of current PBA player James Laput gave another glimpse of her intriguing potential after pumping out a game-high 16 points for La Salle in its 12th straight win over languishing rival Ateneo Blue Eagles last Sunday, April 23.

So impressive was the young Filipino-Australian’s showing that legendary La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus even gave Laput a high five – a rare and coveted sign of approval for any Lady Spiker – before the rivalry match was settled in favor of the mighty Taft-based side.

UAAP | WATCH:



La Salle rookie Shevana Laput reacts to head coach Ramil de Jesus giving her a high-five after scoring on a running attack from the backrow in Set 3.#UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/7RBkVsdpbJ — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) April 23, 2023

For her efforts that included a 6-point outing in spot minutes against contending Adamson earlier in the week, Laput earned the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week citation for April 19 to 23 presented by San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Points-wise, I had no idea that I actually did that many [against Ateneo], but I’m proud of myself,” said the amiable rookie. “The victory was amazing, you know. Like coach said, we have to fight harder because we started slow and again it’s against a rival school. It just feels great to be victorious.”

UAAP | WATCH:



La Salle's top rookies Shevana Laput and Angel Canino share their thoughts on another win against Ateneo.#UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/spnLnJmXMR — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) April 23, 2023

Lady Spikers assistant coach Noel Orcullo is also proud of his young ward’s recent showings.

“This kid is so teachable. Whatever you say to her, she’ll do it because she started from zero,” he said in Filipino. “Whatever basic thing you tell her to do, she’ll have no complaints about it.

“Right now, she’s playing really well, and her best game came at Ateneo’s expense so we’re even prouder.”

Laput edged Canino and frontline partner Thea Gagate in a razor-thin voting margin by media members covering the beat to become the third La Salle player to earn the weekly citation.

Other candidates included UST star Eya Laure, NU MVP Bella Belen, and Adamson standout Lucille Almonte.

La Salle, currently holding the top record of 12-1 with a twice-to-beat Final Four advantage, looks to finish its elimination drive on a high note against the UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 29, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre. – Rappler.com