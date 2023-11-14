Triple-double king Quiambao, dominant Konateh earn Player of the Week nods

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

La Salle's MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao and NU's rock-solid anchor Jainaba Konateh rally the Archers and Lady Bulldogs, respectively, to undefeated second round runs in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 86 basketball tournaments’ second round of eliminations are heading to their respective home stretches and De La Salle University and National University have risen above the rest as the only undefeated teams in that span.

Star forward Kevin Quiambao and foreign student-athlete Jainaba Konateh are the key reasons why the Green Archers and Lady Bulldogs, respectively, are running roughshod over the rest of the UAAP lately, and for their efforts, they have been named the Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week.

Already the reigning award winner for the previous week, Quiambao made it difficult for others to seize the throne after tallying his second triple-double against the UE Red Warriors last Sunday, November 12, with 17 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

No other player in modern UAAP collegiate history has more than one for a single season.

Quiambao’s latest statistical explosion came on the heels of other strong performances against contenders University of the Philippines and Adamson University that kept La Salle (9-3) within striking distance of the coveted twice-to-beat advantage despite starting the season 3-3.

The MVP frontrunner averaged 16.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.7 steals in those past three games as he beat NU’s Jake Figueroa, Ateneo’s Joe Obasa, and UP’s CJ Cansino for the award presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

“Kevin is really a blessing to have for coaches, you have a coach’s dream and he’s one of those guys that I’m so fortunate to coach. He and these guys just make my life easier,” said head coach Topex Robinson.

“One good thing about Kevin is he makes everybody around him look good. That just shows how much he really cares for this team more than obviously getting that individual award or winning a championship.”

Meanwhile, Konateh also continued to shine for the eight-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs.

With nine wins in a row, NU (11-1) clinched at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat berth in after its latest 75-57 thrashing of the UE Lady Warriors.

With averages of 10.0 points and 13.0 rebounds, Konateh beat University of Santo Tomas’ Kent Pastrana, Ateneo’s Junize Calago, and UP’s Favour Onoh for the weekly nod. – Rappler.com