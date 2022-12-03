LIVE UPDATES: La Salle vs Adamson, UAAP Season 85 Final Four playoff

Adamson and La Salle collide in a must-see battle for the fourth and final seed, with the winner taking on the well-rested Ateneo in the Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball Final Four bus is about to depart, but the schedule has been delayed due to a last-minute ticket dispute between the Adamson Soaring Falcons and La Salle Green Archers.

Both carrying 7-7 win-loss cards, the two scrappy teams are now forced through the gauntlet with no room for error as they battle for the fourth seed on Sunday, December 4, 6 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The victors will then earn the right to face in the semifinals the well-rested Ateneo Blue Eagles, whom they must beat twice in a row for a chance at a finals berth.

However, both the Falcons and the Green Archers are no strangers to adversity as Adamson has fought major injuries to its core pieces like Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos, who have since both returned in time to drag the Falcons back from the dead, and back into playoff contention.

Meanwhile, La Salle has been praying hard for one single game where it could have a full lineup, but the basketball gods have recently not been so kind, as top dogs Schonny Winston, Michael Phillips, and Kevin Quiambao have all missed time due to various health reasons. Still, they contend.

Both teams have been battered and bruised, but no pain can ever trump the relief of earning a shot at the UAAP championship. Which side will come out on top and join the rest? Tune in to this page for key updates.

– Rappler.com