Why UP’s RC Calimag transferred to San Beda

RC Calimag hopes to fit in the NCAA this time as he joins coach Yuri Escueta in San Beda after playing sparingly for two UAAP seasons with the UP Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda basketball program scored a key transferee with the commitment of now former UP Fighting Maroon RC Calimag, who will debut in a Red Lions uniform by NCAA Season 100 in 2024.

The son of former PBA player Ricky Calimag, RC played sparingly in his two eligible seasons with University of the Philippines in 2022, but will still have three seasons of playing eligibility in the NCAA after redshirting in 2023.

“I just felt like I’m home again,” the 21-year-old Calimag told Rappler when asked about his return to San Beda, where he played as a student-athlete from Grades 6 to 10.

“Magaan din yun feeling ko since si coach Yuri (Escueta) nakipagusap and na-explain nang maayos about sa plans niya sa future ko with Beda.”

(I had a good feeling since talking to coach Yuri since he explained his plans for my future in San Beda.)

Escueta debuted as the Red Lions’ head coach in Season 98, steering his team to a Final Four duel against eventual first runner-up CSB.

After the 6-foot-2 guard decided to leave State U, Calimag also contemplated going to either CSB or UST – where his brother Richi currently plays – but ultimately landed on San Beda, which is looking for a return to the NCAA Finals after missing it for two consecutive seasons for the first time in 17 years.

“Having a talent like RC would be a big boost to our program,” Escueta told Rappler. “RC, coming from a winning program like UP, and what I’m hearing about his dedication to his craft and great attitude, would help what we are trying to build in San Beda.”

Calimag, who won a UAAP title in Season 84, left the Maroons in good terms, according to team manager Agaton Uvero.

“RC has asked for permission and guidance with his plan to transfer to another school. We will always support his decision, most especially if this gives him better opportunities to contribute and show his skillset,” said Uvero.

“He is talented and extremely hardworking. He will always be a Fighting Maroon, a champion Maroon forever.”

Calimag did not receive consistent playing time as a Fighting Maroon due to the depth of talent UP had in its contention for both UAAP titles in 2022. But he showed promising signs of reliable production on both ends of the floor during the calendar year’s FilOil Cup and other preseason tournaments.

“Siyempre, mabigat sa feeling. Napamahal ako sa UP eh,” he shared about leaving. “Malaking part ng pagkatao ko… Sobrang grateful ako sa kanila simula kay coach Gold (Monteverde) hanggang sa [buong] community.”

(It was difficult. I’ve grown to love UP. It’s a big part of who I am… I’m very grateful to coach Gold and the entire community.)

“Yung process,” he explained, “mahirap siyempre, madami akong kailangan ma-consider. UAAP pa rin ba or move na sa NCAA? When it comes to practicality mas okay sa akin ang NCAA kasi di mababawasan yung playing years ko, kasi kahit one (residency) year lang mababawas, malaking bagay pa rin yun, lalo na madami akong matututunan dun.”

(The process was hard of course, I considered a lot of things. Should I stay in the UAAP or move to the NCAA? When it comes to practicality, the NCAA is better since I’ll just have one year of residency. That’s a big thing since I’ll learn a lot in that span.)

When asked how he will fit in Escueta’s system – which Calimag finds impressive in part because it stems from the tutelage of four-time champion Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin – Calimag said, “Kung ano yung gusto niyang pagawa sa ‘kin, I’ll do it wholeheartedly.”

(Whatever he asks me to do, I’ll do it wholeheartedly.) – Rappler.com