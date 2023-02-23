Rhayyan Amsali, James Una transfer to UST

TIGERS' LAIR. UST coach Pido Jarencio (right) hopes to bring his coaching magic back in Espana.

UST coach Pido Jarencio and the Growling Tigers continue their rebuild with a couple more prospects

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas continues to beef up its roster just days after securing the commitment of Filipino-American Chase Lane.

UST coach Pido Jarencio said promising prospects Rhayyan Amsali and James Una will also be on board the basketball program as the Tigers try to turn their campaign around.

The Tigers had a woeful run last season, finishing dead last with only one win to show in 14 games.

“Malaking dagdag sila sa binubuo namin dito sa UST (They’re key additions in what we’re building here in UST),” said Jarencio, who welcomed the two transferees on Thursday, February 23, together with team consultant Bonnie Tan and team manager Waiyip Chong.

Amsali, 22, returns from a religious sabbatical and joins the Growling Tigers after one season with San Beda.

The 6-foot-4 winger from Zamboanga is raring to prove himself in the collegiate level after a decorated high school career in NU-Nazareth School and San Beda.

He averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 minutes of play in his freshman year for the Red Lions back in NCAA Season 97.

“We know how he plays. We’re challenging him to deliver what he showed in high school, and help in our rebuild here,” the returning Jarencio said in Filipino.

The 21-year-old Una, meanwhile, is coming off a solid rookie year for San Sebastian in NCAA Season 98.

A 6-foot-5 big man from Caloocan, Una posted 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as he established himself as one of the most hardworking young bruisers in the league.

“James is very hardworking and that’s what we expect from him, we want him to bring that toughness here in UST,” said Jarencio, who steered the Tigers to their last crown in 2006.

Both Amsali and Una will serve one-year residencies before suiting up in UAAP Season 87, where they can play three more years for the Growling Tigers. – Rappler.com