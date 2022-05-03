UAAP
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
6 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
UAAP Basketball

Ricci Rivero raises nearly P140,000 for UP drivers

Delfin Dioquino
Ricci Rivero raises nearly P140,000 for UP drivers

FOR A CAUSE. Ricci Rivero looks to raise more money as UP sees action in the Final Four.

UAAP

Ricci Rivero tallies 183 points for the UP Fighting Maroons, who qualified for the UAAP Final Four as the second seed with a 12-2 record

MANILA, Philippines – Ricci Rivero has raised nearly P140,000 for the UP Ikot Drivers Association through his “Buckets of Hopes” campaign at the end of the elimination round of UAAP Season 84.

A total of P139,800 so far will be donated as Rivero tallied 183 points for the Fighting Maroons, who qualified for the Final Four as the second seed with a 12-2 record.

Rivero pledged P250 for each point he scored, while his sports management agency Virtual Playground vowed to match his donation.

UP College of Human Kinetics dean Kiko Diaz and sponsor Debbie Tolentino added P50 each for every point for a total of P600 per point.

The Sagittarian Food Industry from Isabela, where Rivero hails, chipped in P30,000.

Rivero started the “Buckets of Hope” campaign as a way to give back to UP drivers, who were severely affected by the pandemic.

The high-flying guard looks to raise more money in the playoffs, where twice-to-beat UP will face La Salle in the Final Four on Wednesday, May 4. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

UAAP Basketball

collegiate basketball

PH collegiate sports

UP Fighting Maroons