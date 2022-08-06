Rich get richer again as Ateneo secures Fil-Am commit Kyle Gamber

The Ateneo Blue Eagles continue their unrelenting recruitment drive by securing 6-foot-4 teenage guard Kyle Gamber for UAAP Season 86 and beyond

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles show no signs of slowing down in their recruitment drive as they secured the commitment of 17-year-old Fil-Am guard Kyle Gamber on Saturday, August 6.

The 6-foot-4 scorer will be eligible to play for the full five-year stay and will suit up by UAAP Season 86.

“The effort to get Kyle to become a Blue Eagle was something that was extremely important to us. We knew there were a lot of people interested, and we really expected to have to pull out all the stops with Kyle,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin in another online press conference.

“When Kyle started talking about what he wanted, what he needed, talking about his own weaknesses, for me, very few times in my life I’ve sat there and listened to a young man speak with such maturity about himself. It really wasn’t that tough a sell because it seemed to be a hand in glove fit.”

Although he played just two games for the Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware, Gamber showed flashes of excellence by averaging 30.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 assists for the 2021-2022 season.

“I always knew that even before I talked to Coach Tab, I knew I wanted to choose Ateneo, but talking to him made me further my interest because he just explained the environment, the people at Ateneo. I felt that it was the perfect fit for me. I liked their system,” he said.

By Season 86, Gamber will get to play alongside fellow core prospects of the Blue Eagles like Kai Ballungay, Chris Koon, Mason Amos, Inand Fornillos, and Forthsky Padrigao.

Ateneo is currently working to rebuild its UAAP dynasty still under Baldwin following its demise at the hands of the UP Fighting Maroons in the Season 84 finals. – Rappler.com