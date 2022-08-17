Richi Calimag, son of former PBA player, commits to UST Tigers

A versatile lefty who is proficient with midrange jumpers, second-generation player Richi Calimag returns to the country and hopes to help the UST Tigers turn their fortunes around

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Tigers’ rebuild back to UAAP contention took a turn for the better with the successful commitment of 6-foot-4 wing player Richi Calimag, his handlers Fil-Am Nation Select confirmed to Rappler on Wednesday, August 17.

The son of former PBA player Ricky Calimag and the younger brother of UP Fighting Maroon RC Calimag, Richi is eligible as early as Season 85 for new Growling Tigers’ head coach Bal David, who was present during the recent Fil-Am Nation summit in California.

A versatile lefty who is proficient with midrange jumpers, Richi previously played high school hoops for La Salle Green Hills in the Philippine NCAA’s juniors division before transferring to Diamond Bar High School in California during the pandemic.

As a senior, Richi averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals a contest, according to Max Preps. He shot 44% from the field, 38% from deep, and 72% from the foul line.

There was interest from La Salle’s side to bring Calimag back but he ultimately committed to University of Santo Tomas.

The Growling Tigers also have interest in recruiting other standouts from the summit, such as MJ Langit, Ethan Galang, King Miller, and Kai Maniego.

UST recently secured a new foreign student-athlete recruit in Mali-based Mohamed Tounkara, according to assistant coach Jino Manansala. The former FIBA 3×3 player stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan and was described as having the “complete package.”

A proud UAAP men’s basketball program which recently fell out of the title picture, UST hopes to bounce back from a 3-11 performance in UAAP Season 84 under the tutelage of a new head coach and blue-chip recruits.

David, a two-time UAAP champion with the Growling Tigers and two-time PBA champion with Barangay Ginebra, will be tasked to lead his alma matter back to prominence.

The Growling Tigers also have another promising young standout in Kean Baclaan. – Rappler