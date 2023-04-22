Super rookie Trisha Tubu happy to help end Adamson’s 9-year Final Four drought

UAAP rookie sensation Trisha Tubu continues to make the most of her seniors' division debut, helping the Adamson Lady Falcons clinch their first Final Four berth in nearly a decade

MANILA, Philippines – When Adamson punched its ticket to the UAAP women’s volleyball Final Four for the first time in nearly a decade, there’s a huge hand in the Lady Falcons’ overdue resurgence.

Super rookie Trisha Tubu, already one of the league’s top scorers, quickly proved she’s a major part of Adamson’s future moving forward.

And she’s obviously ecstatic to have the first part of the Lady Falcons’ main goal in the bag, as they continue to push for their first-ever women’s volleyball championship.

“I’m really happy because Adamson is finally in the Final Four after nine years,” she said in Filipino after their four-set win over the also-ran UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, April 22.

“It’s a great feeling, but we have a lot of work left entering the semifinals.”

Although her scoring has slightly dipped in the second round of Season 85, Tubu is still a major part of the offense alongside usual top options like Kate Santiago and Lucille Almonte, and added 11 more points, all off attacks, against UP.

Now headed to the biggest test of her young career, the 22-year-old standout is making sure to not let this character-building opportunity go to waste.

“I’ll keep working hard so my rookie year will be fruitful,” Tubu continued. “Hopefully it results in a championship.”

Although the opportunity to get the last twice-to-beat bonus for better Final Four positioning is no longer in their hands, Tubu and the rest of the Lady Falcons are just looking to keep momentum high with one remaining assignment on Sunday, April 30, 11 am, against the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

“We still have to work on our mental toughness,” she continued. “That’s where we’ll rise up heading to the semifinals.”

“We have to keep our aggressiveness high against FEU. We have to match their courage so we can get one more win this coming Sunday.” – Rappler.com