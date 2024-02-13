SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 volleyball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Volleyball action is back in the UAAP for Season 86! Check out the first-round schedules for both men's and women's divisions here

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball action is back in the UAAP!

Stars from both men’s and women’s divisions are set to ply their growing skill sets once again in front of thousands of fans, beginning on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, both at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Here are the first-round schedules for both divisions:

Notable matches include women’s champion La Salle’s debut against contending Adamson on Saturday, 4 pm, at MOA, while men’s three-time defending titlist NU rolls into an immediate finals rematch with UST on Sunday, 12 pm, also at the same venue.

La Salle and NU – finalists in the last two women’s tournaments with one title won each – will wrap up their first-round schedule on March 16, 2 pm at Araneta. – Rappler.com