La Salle ends Ateneo fairy tale stepladder run, sets up finals series against NU

NO ENTRY. La Salle star blocker Thea Gagate sets the tone early with her defense as the Lady Spikers sweep the Ateneo Blue Eagles out of contention

Ateneo's UAAP women's volleyball title defense ends at the hands of longtime rival La Salle, which prevailed over the Blue Eagles for the 10th straight game to set a finals series against NU

MANILA, Philippines – The clock struck midnight for Ateneo’s Cinderella run in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament as the La Salle Lady Spikers dethroned the Blue Eagles in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 sweep at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, June 16.

With their rivals now out of the way, the Lady Spikers now turn their attention to the well-rested and undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs as the finals kick off on Saturday, June 18 at 5 pm.

Thea Gagate led La Salle’s dominant run with 13 points built on 8 attacks, 4 blocks, and 1 ace as Jolina dela Cruz and rookie Leiah Malaluan also came through.

After breaking away with a 25-19 opening set, La Salle kept its strong hold on the game after outscoring Ateneo, 13-6, for the 14-10 lead after going down, 1-4, at the start. Faith Nisperos only got the Eagles as near as 20-22, before Fifi Sharma sparked up the 3-0 finishing kick for the two-set lead.

Clearly with momentum on its side, La Salle reached a seemingly insurmountable 22-15 lead, before a Nisperos and Erika Raagas-led rally put fear on the Lady Spikers’ side.

Although a Jeycel delos Reyes ace got Ateneo within 22-23, Gagate got La Salle to match point before Malaluan ended the Blue Eagles’ comeback attempt with one last kill. – Rappler.com