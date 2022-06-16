La Salle ends Ateneo fairy tale stepladder run, sets up finals series against NU

MANILA, Philippines – The clock struck midnight for Ateneo’s Cinderella run in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament as the La Salle Lady Spikers dethroned the Blue Eagles in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 sweep at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, June 16.
With their rivals now out of the way, the Lady Spikers now turn their attention to the well-rested and undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs as the finals kick off on Saturday, June 18 at 5 pm.
Thea Gagate led La Salle’s dominant run with 13 points built on 8 attacks, 4 blocks, and 1 ace as Jolina dela Cruz and rookie Leiah Malaluan also came through.
After breaking away with a 25-19 opening set, La Salle kept its strong hold on the game after outscoring Ateneo, 13-6, for the 14-10 lead after going down, 1-4, at the start. Faith Nisperos only got the Eagles as near as 20-22, before Fifi Sharma sparked up the 3-0 finishing kick for the two-set lead.
Clearly with momentum on its side, La Salle reached a seemingly insurmountable 22-15 lead, before a Nisperos and Erika Raagas-led rally put fear on the Lady Spikers’ side.
Although a Jeycel delos Reyes ace got Ateneo within 22-23, Gagate got La Salle to match point before Malaluan ended the Blue Eagles’ comeback attempt with one last kill. – Rappler.com