UAAP suspends 3 referees for actions ‘disruptive’ to game integrity

THRILLER. UP's CJ Cansino and FEU's Xyrus Torres react during their overtime duel in UAAP men's basketball.

The suspended referees officiated in three of the tight games on Wednesday’s quadruple-header

MANILA, Philippines –The UAAP suspended three referees for three weeks following subpar performances in three separate men’s basketball games.

In a memo on Thursday, October 12, the Basketball Commissioner’s Office said the “referees’ behavior, demeanor, and actions, particularly, their failure to enforce the rules of the game” did not meet league standards and were “disruptive to the integrity of the game.”

The suspended referees separately officiated in three games of the quadruple-header last Wednesday, October 11: UP’s overtime escape against FEU, 80-76; Ateneo’s tight win over UE, 76-69; and La Salle’s late-breakaway triumph versus Adamson, 71-58.

“We take the responsibility of providing competent and professional referees to the league very seriously, and it is essential that all officials maintain the highest level of integrity and accuracy,” said UAAP Season 86 basketball commissioner Xavier Nunag.

“The suspension is intended to give the referees the opportunity to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance.”

In respect of the referees’ privacy, the names of the suspended officials have been withheld.

The Commissioner’s Office said the three game officials received subpar grades from the Referee Game Report Card, which serves as a quantitative evaluation of their performance during UAAP basketball games.

“Please be assured that we will make every effort to find suitable replacements during the suspension and we will continue to monitor the performance of all our referees with the help of concrete data to ensure the highest standards are maintained,” said Nunag. – Rappler.com