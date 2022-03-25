Baldwin, Ateneo take dynasty defense challenge head-on amid bubble struggles

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin notes that the Eagles' 'abbreviated buildup' for Season 84 may cause on-court hiccups, but nonetheless stays positive before their hunt for their fourth straight UAAP title

MANILA, Philippines – In what seems like a decade ago by now, the Ateneo Blue Eagles dominated their way to the top of Philippine college basketball by not only sweeping the entire UAAP Season 82 tournament, but also completing a rare title three-peat in the process.

Fast forward from the last UAAP seniors basketball game in 2019 to today, and the empire that Tab Baldwin built is still going strong despite losing an all-time core of Thirdy Ravena, Matt and Mike Nieto, Anton Asistio, Will Navarro, and Isaac Go.

Speaking via Zoom from the Ateneo bubble at the recent Season 84 press conference, the renowned tactician admitted that the team has met some struggles in a new, controlled environment, but he nevertheless sounded upbeat about their progress so far.

“The bubble setup offers its advantages and disadvantages. We’re spending time together, and that’s an advantage with off court time, and working on the mental side of the players,” he said.

“But it’s an abbreviated buildup since January. It’s such a short time to get these teams and players ready. That probably will be reflected by the performance of the teams. Nonetheless, the excitement of everybody will counterbalance the fact that we might not be playing our best kind of basketball, but it’s great to be back.”

Despite the disclaimer, UAAP fans should know by now that an Ateneo team not playing with full cohesion is still, after all, under Baldwin’s direction, which is more than enough to still put them as the top contender to win it all for the fourth straight season.

The Eagles are still led by familiar holdovers such as early MVP candidate and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized center Ange Kouame, Gilas guard SJ Belangel, veteran scrapper Gian Mamuyac, and streaky shooter Tyler Tio.

Former NU star Dave Ildefonso is finally making his Ateneo homecoming at the seniors level, while US NCAA recruit Chris Koon is also ready to turn heads. Lastly, Forthsky Padrigao is also raring to continue his journey as a homegrown star, and be the next great Ateneo guard.

What’s even scarier is that Baldwin-coached teams don’t fully rely on stars, but rather, a well-oiled system run by pieces that happen to be the right fit. It’s this concept that made all coaches unanimously pick the Eagles as one of the top teams for Season 84.

As if it needed any more proof that it is indeed a top institution in sports, Ateneo is also partnering up with the Jordan Brand – a first for a Southeast Asian and non-US school – as its official basketball outfitter for the season.

Jordan will not only support Ateneo men’s basketball, but women’s and high school hoops as well. – Rappler.com